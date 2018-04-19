Flames' five best coaching candidates to replace Glen Gulutzan

The Flames identified their fall guy for a disappointing 2017-18 season, firing coach Glen Gulutzan and his top assistants Tuesday in a reboot just two years into their tenure.

Calgary entered the season with high expectations on the heels of a promising 2016-17, but took a step back in Gulutzan's second year, finishing 11 points out of a playoff spot. The fiery coach failed to make the most of a talented but imperfect roster, which seemed to lack for emotional investment despite Gulutzan's best efforts to fuel it, leading to an organizational decision to move on.

“(Gulutzan) didn’t get our team to the point that I thought we needed to get to," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said, adding that "there is lots of blame to go around."

"I thought we underperformed and we had players that underperformed."

All told, Treliving, hired in 2014, bears responsibility for roster construction, but his job is safe for the time being. He'll lead a search for the franchise's fifth coach in 10 years.

The Flames have gone the retread route in back-to-back coaching hires under Treliving. Given their status as a team on the fringe of playoff contention, helmed by a veteran incumbent GM, look for the team to opt for a safer, experienced hire or someone with deep familiarity of the players already on the roster, which is bound to look vastly different next season outside the core of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Co.

“There’s an emotional level you have to get to to assist you in winning, and we have to look into that,” Treliving told the Calgary Sun earlier this month. "Are we emotionally invested enough? We’re missing something. I think we’ve got to find a way to be more emotionally engaged. We’ve got to be a harder team to play against."

Let's take a look at five candidates who could be a fit, listed in no particular order.

Dave Tippett

Current job: Free agent

Age: 56

NHL record: 553-413-120 (.563)

Tippett's name will be the one most commonly associated with the Flames opening. He has a relationship with Treliving, who was assistant general manager for the Coyotes in 2009 when the team hired Tippett as head coach. Tippett won the Jack Adams that year, guiding the Coyotes to a 28-point improvement and a berth in the Western Conference finals. He's been biding his time since his ouster from Arizona last year, waiting for the right situation, and is considered one of the more esteemed options on the market. There may not be a more perfect fit for the Flames.

Bill Peters

Current job: Hurricanes head coach

Age: 51

NHL record: 137-138-53 (.498)

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon often waxes poetic about Peters' coaching philosophies and a belief he can be the answer to Carolina's turnaround, but it isn't clear if the feeling is mutual. Dundon is having trouble filling the vacant general manager position, a search that turned ugly when word got out about apparent well-below-market offers.

If Peters isn't satisfied in this situation, his contract includes an out clause which allows him to speak to other teams. The tie to Treliving is there: Peters was the GM's pick to coach Team Canada at the 2016 world championships. Peters hasn't made the playoffs in four seasons in Raleigh, but he's respected in NHL circles for his emphasis on possession analytics, something Treliving wanted to become an organizational priority when hiring Gulutzan.

Ryan Huska

Current job: Stockton Heat (AHL) head coach

Age: 42

NHL record: 0-0-0

Huska is already highly regarded within the Flames organization for his work at the AHL level, leading the Heat (and Adirondack Flames) to a 135-118-27 record in four seasons, including consecutive Calder Cup playoff berths. Along the way, he's worked with a number of players on the Flames' young roster, and that roster may be younger still a year from now. Huska's experience could make him an exception to the veteran look.

Darryl Sutter

Current job: Free agent

Age: 59

NHL record: 634-467-83 (.565)

A Sutter reunion might be the remedy the Flames don't know they need. Everyone's favorite Alberta curmudgeon spent eight years in Calgary beginning in 2002, including three on the bench (107-73-15-15), holding the title of both coach and general manager during the Flames' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004. In 2006, Sutter removed himself from coaching duties, then went on to oversee six seasons of relative mediocrity from the front office (with three different coaches) until stepping down in 2010. He took the Kings job a year later and won a pair of Stanley Cups, but eventually the act grew stale in Los Angeles, too.

Flames fans were thankful eight years ago to rid the organization of Sutter's stuffiness, so his return may not inspire much enthusiasm. Still, he's a proven, steady force who's built up enough good will to be considered for another job with a team looking to apply a coarse, veteran touch.

Todd Reirden

Current job: Capitals assistant coach

Age: 46

NHL record: 0-0-0

Reirden is renowned for his ability to develop young talent. Every year, his name surfaces in coaching rumors, but Capitals have blocked him from interviewing for open jobs in recent seasons. His availability could be in doubt again should Barry Trotz become the fall guy after another failed playoff run, in which case Reirden would be a top option to slide into that job. But it's just a matter of time until his gets a head-coaching shot. Before Washington, Reirden was an assistant with the Penguins under Dan Bylsma.