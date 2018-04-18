The FIA's proposals for new engine rules to be introduced from the 2021 Formula One season are due to be revisited with the aim of reaching a final decision in May.

F1 to finalise 2021 engine regulations in May

On Tuesday, the F1 Strategy Group and the F1 Commission met at the FIA's headquarters in Paris to discuss a number of issues, and "positive and constructive discussions" with stakeholders were held.

Earlier this month, suggestions were made for power units to be "cheaper, simpler and louder" in future and those wishes were reiterated in the French capital, where FIA president Jean Todt and F1 CEO Chase Carey were among those in attendance.

READ MORE: Chinese Grand Prix - Ricciardo pulls off a Shanghai surprise

READ MORE: Ricciardo wins wild Chinese Grand Prix

READ MORE: Hamilton - Chinese GP a disaster

The FIA's proposed changes include the removal of the MGU-H - which recovers energy from the turbocharger - an element which the governing body believes is too expensive and complicated.

"The FIA presented its proposals for the 2021 power unit regulations, under which teams would continue to use 1.6 litre, V6 turbo hybrid engines, but with the MGU-H exhaust energy recovery system – one of the current unit's most complex and costly elements – removed," read a release on the F1 website.

"The FIA Technical Department will now meet with current and potential power unit manufacturers to discuss the proposals in more detail, with a view to finalising the 2021 regulations by the end of May."

Tuesday's meeting also saw an agreement to the following rules for the 2019 campaign:

"An increase in race fuel allowance from 105 to 110 kg. This will allow drivers to use the engine at full power at all times.

"Driver weight will now be considered separately to the car, meaning heavier drivers will no longer be disadvantaged.

"Drivers will be required to wear biometric gloves to increase safety and facilitate medical rescue."