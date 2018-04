Calgary is cleaning house.

Flames clean house by firing coach Glen Gulutzan, assistants

The Flames announced Tuesday they have fired head coach Glen Gulutzan as well as assistant coaches Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard.

The team will hold a press conference later Tuesday to address the decision.

The Flames ended the 2017-18 regular season with a 37-35 record and missed the playoffs for the second time in two seasons after finishing fifth in the Pacific Division.

Calgary went 82-68 in two seasons under Gulutzan.