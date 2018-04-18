NHL playoffs 2018: Wild's Zach Parise week to week with fractured sternum

News

The Wild's path to evening the series with the Jets just got a little bit harder.

Minnesota announced Tuesday, Parise suffered a fractured sternum in the Wild's 6-2 Game 3 win over the Jets. He will be out for Game 4 and his status for the rest of the series is questionable.



Parise leads the Wild with three goals in the first-round series.

Minnesota takes on Winnipeg at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

