Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney, speaking publicly for the first time since alleging that Larry Nassar sexually abused her, said Tuesday that she "never should have met" the predatory Team USA doctor, USA Today reported.

McKayla Maroney: 'I should have never met' Larry Nassar

Instead, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee, as well as Michigan State University, "continue(d) to look away" and thereby failed to protect her and other victims.

Maroney, 22, made the remarks at a charity luncheon to benefit The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

“We know Larry is a monster, and learning from everything that has come out, I should never have met him," Maroney said. "USA Gymnastics, MSU and the USOC continue to look away ... All they cared about is money and medals. It didn’t seem they cared about anything else.”

Maroney is among more than 260 athletes who have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them while in his role as team physician for USA Gymnastics and a doctor for Michigan State's athletic department.

He has been sentenced to at least 140 years in state and federal prisons after being convicted of or pleading guilty to multiple crimes.