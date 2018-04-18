The Christian Yelich disabled list saga came to an end Tuesday when the Brewers activated him after a two-day delay.



Brewers OF Christian Yelich, Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo activated from DL OF Christian Yelich has been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. RHP Jorge López has been optioned to Triple-A @skysox. pic.twitter.com/8SyiSDW3py

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 17, 2018



Originally expected to come off the 10-day DL on Sunday when first eligible, manager Craig Counsell decided to let Yelich prove he was close enough to 100 percent. Reports started to circulate Monday claiming Yelich was still two or three days away from making his return.

Yelich, who was acquired by Milwaukee from the Marlins this offseason, has been out of action since April 5. He was batting .385 with a home run and five RBIs before hitting the shelf.

Despite being activated, Yelich still will not be in Tuesday's lineup against the Reds, as the Brewers ease their star outfielder back into the mix.

The Cubs also activated a star bat from the DL on Tuesday, regaining the services of first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The slugger had been out with a back injury.

Unlike Yelich, Rizzo immediately rejoined Chicago's starting lineup, slated to bat third against the Cardinals.