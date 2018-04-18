News

Manchester United to play Liverpool at Michigan Stadium; full ICC schedule released

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Michigan officially announced it will be hosting a game in the International Champions Cup this summer at Michigan Stadium.

Manchester U. playing Liverpool at Michigan Stadium, full ICC schedule released

Manchester U. playing Liverpool at Michigan Stadium, full ICC schedule released

The match will be between Liverpool and Manchester United on July 28. It will be one of six games in the series played that day, with the other locations being in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Singapore and Warsaw.

The ICC consists of the best European teams playing across the world. The dates of the Cup are from July 20 - Aug. 12.

Other notable matches in the United States are Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field in Chicago, Juventus vs. Bayern Munich at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Barcelona vs. A.S. Roma at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Sunday, July 22

The full schedule can be seen below:



Friday, July 20
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund Chicago, Soldier Field
Sevilla vs. Benfica Zurich, Letzigrund
Sunday, July 22
Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Wednesday, July 25
A.S. Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur San Diego, SDCCU Stadium
Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
Juventus vs. Bayern Munich Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Manchester City vs. Liverpool New York, MetLife Stadium
A.C. Milan vs. Manchester United Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
Thursday, July 26
Atlético de Madrid vs. Arsenal Singapore, National Stadium
Saturday, July 28
Manchester United vs. Liverpool Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium
Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
Benfica vs. Juventus New York, Red Bull Arena
Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain Singapore, National Stadium
Chelsea vs. Sevilla Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
Monday, July 30
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético de Madrid Singapore, National Stadium
Tuesday, July 31
Manchester United vs. Real Madrid Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur vs. A.C. Milan Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium
Barcelona vs. A.S. Roma Dallas, AT&T Stadium
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Chelsea vs. Inter Milan Gothenberg, Ullevi Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 4
Real Madrid vs. Juventus Washington D.C., FedEx Field
A.C. Milan vs. Barcelona Bay Area, Levi's Stadium
Arsenal vs. Chelsea Stockholm, Friends Arena
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Real Madrid vs. A.S. Roma New York, MetLife Stadium
Inter Milan vs. Sevilla Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare
Sunday, Aug. 12
Atlético de Madrid vs. Inter Milan Madrid, Wanda Stadium
Date to be determined:
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadium

