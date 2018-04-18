Coyotes winger Richard Panik was arrested on criminal trespassing charges following an incident that occurred April 8 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Coyotes winger Richard Panik arrested, cited for trespassing

According to ABC15 , police arrested Panik after he refused to leave the entrance of a local bar and restaurant called Bevvy just before 9 p.m. Police said Panik appeared to be intoxicated.

Panik, who played 37 games this season with the Blackhawks and 35 with the Coyotes, was ultimately released with a criminal citation.

The Coyotes issued a statement to ABC15 to acknowledge the incident and say they are gathering information on the situation.