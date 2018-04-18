Dele Alli was left out of Tottenham's squad for the Premier League match away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Tottenham's Alli absent for Brighton clash

The 22-year-old played 84 minutes in his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday but picked up a knock after a collision with Vincent Kompany shortly after the interval.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United coming up this weekend, Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave him out for the trip to the south coast.

There was, however, a first Premier League appearance since October 28 for Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld following his recovery from hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.

Lucas Moura, a January signing from Paris Saint-Germain, earned a first league start after three appearances from the bench, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made his 250th appearance for the club.