Juventus set to buy out Boca's Bentancur sell-on clause

Juventus are preparing to negotiate with Boca Juniors to purchase the sell-on clause agreed over midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Bentancur, 20, made his debut at the tender age of 17 for the Argentine giants, and moved to Juve in 2017 having previously signed a first option as part of the deal that took Carlos Tevez back to the Bombonera.

The Uruguayan has made an instant impact in his debut Serie A season, racking up 23 appearances in all competitions to date and playing himself into contention for the Celeste's World Cup bid.

Now Juve are keen to make a statement about his place in the club's future by cancelling early a hefty clause that was signed in his €9.5 million transfer.

Boca are entitled to 50 per cent of any future sale involving Bentancur, and the player has already increased his market value in his first European campaign.

Mindful of the Argentines picking up part of a lucrative future move, Juve have already started talks with the Xeneize to eliminate the clause in return for a one-off payment.

While no figure has been confirmed yet by either club, the value of the deal is expected to be worth several million Euros to the current Superliga leaders.