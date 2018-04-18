Serie A: Inter's clash with Cagliari given social media twist

Social media took centre stage at San Siro on Tuesday, as Inter's players wore shirts with online handles replacing their names.

Inter's clash with Cagliari given social media twist

As part of "#InterSocialNight', the Serie A giants made the unusual announcement prior to their clash with Cagliari.

The scheme saw the shirt name of Inter star man Ivan Perisic changed to @IvanPerisic444, while captain Mauro Icardi was handed an @MauroIcardi jersey to reflect his Instagram account handle.

Luciano Spalletti's side headed into the encounter on the back of a three-game winless streak which has enabled both Lazio and Roma to overtake them in the race for a top-four finish.