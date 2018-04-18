Renato Sanches has returned to Swansea City after parent club Bayern Munich took charge of his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Renato Sanches returns to Swansea after injury

Sanches has endured a woeful time in the Premier League since leaving Bayern on loan at the start of the season, having struggled in Bavaria.

The 20-year-old Portugal international produced a string of poor performances in the first half of the campaign, before appearing to improve slightly after the appointment of compatriot Carlos Carvalhal in December.

But he suffered a serious hamstring injury against Notts County in the FA Cup in January and has not played since, subsequently returning to Bayern to recover.

And now he looks set to be involved in Swansea's final push to avoid relegation, as they sit five points above the relegation zone with five games to go.