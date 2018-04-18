Brett Favre bombs 'MNF' audition, report says; ex-QB pushes back

ESPN is still looking for an analyst to replace Jon Gruden after he returned to the Raiders, and that person will not be Brett Favre.

Brett Favre bombs 'Monday Night Football' audition, report says

The Hall of Fame quarterback came in to audition to be an analyst for "Monday Night Football" but did poorly, according to the New York Post.

Favre later tweeted that he wanted to "clear something up from" the reports. He confirmed that he "had a good meeting about possibly joining the MNF crew" but didn't say whether he auditioned for ESPN. He added that he wasn't sure if he was interested in a broadcasting career.



Wanted to clear something up from today’s press on me & ESPN. Truth is I had a good meeting about possibly joining the MNF crew. I was intrigued when they called yet not sure I want to pursue a broadcasting career right now. I wish them the best of luck and a great season. Brett

— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 17, 2018



Those coming in for auditions have been working with play-by-play man Joe Tessitore.

The Daily News' report also said ESPN is looking at names like Booger McFarland and Rex Ryan for the analyst role alongside Tessitore. Peyton Manning also was considered, but he reportedly turned down the job last month.

Joe Thomas also is in consideration since his retirement this past offseason, while Jason Witten's and Greg Olsen's names are also floating around, even though they are both under contract to play football in 2018.