Mo Farah is enjoying the feeling of being unburdened by pressure as he prepares for Sunday's London Marathon.

Farah revelling in lack of pre-marathon pressure

The four-time Olympic champion, with two golds apiece over 5,000 and 10,000 metres, stepped away from the track last year to focus his efforts on road running.

Farah, 35, will have his work cut out if he is to secure a medal at the weekend, though, with last year's winner Daniel Wanjiru and Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge among a strong field.

"It's a great feeling not to have the same pressure as I do on the track," said Farah, who last ran the race four years ago.

"I'm ranked 27th in the world and I'm just going to stick to my plan. If the guys set off at world-record pace, I'll go with them - why not?

"I've definitely prepared differently this year compared to 2014. When I ran the marathon in 2014 I had to think about saving energy for the track but this year I've gone hard at it.

"It's going to be different, but every race I go into I aim to fight for a podium place.

"My aim is to stick to my own plan. The team at the London Marathon have put together an amazing field with guys like Eliud Kipchoge and Daniel Wanjiru."