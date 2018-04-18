Former Michigan football player Elysee Mbem-Bosse deleted a series of tweets where he appeared to threaten the university, including coach Jim Harbaugh.

Former Michigan football player posts threatening tweets, tags Jim Harbaugh

An MGoBlog user collected screenshots of the tweets, which refer to guns, an apparent suspension and a tweet where he tagged Harbaugh's Twitter handle. His Twitter account has since gone private.

MORE: Jim McElwain 'trying to learn' as Michigan assistant

(WARNING: The below screenshots contain explicit language).

Michigan campus police sent the following statement to Sporting News: "We are aware of [the] tweets and the case is currently under investigation. We will provide updates when possible."

Michigan football has not commented on the situation.

Mbem-Bosse's name does not show up on the official Michigan 2018 roster online and in a story listing the 2018 scholarship count it notes, "Removed LB Elysee Mbem-Bosse" under recent adjustments.

There are no stories directly explaining what happened to Mbem-Bosse on Michigan, but he tweeted an image of a text that appears to say he was suspended by Harbaugh.

It's unclear exactly what Mbem-Bosse is venting about, though it may have to do with the fact he's no longer on Michigan's football roster. He would have been a junior in 2018.