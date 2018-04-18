Weather has wreaked havoc over MLB so far this season, and the Tigers are trying to fight it.

Weather forces Tigers-Orioles to move up Wednesday's game

Detroit announced Tuesday that Wednesday night's game against the Orioles has been moved to 1:10 p.m. with inclement weather expected for the evening.



The Detroit Tigers, after working in consultation with the Baltimore Orioles and Major League Baseball, have moved Wednesday’s game between the two clubs at Comerica Park to 1:10 p.m. due to impending inclement weather on Wednesday night.

— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 17, 2018



The team announced all paid tickets would be applicable for the time change.

MORE:

MLB not sweating string of postponements



The Tigers have been one of several American League Central teams affected by the poor weather as the Twins, White Sox and Indians have also had several games moved or postponed due to snow and rain.