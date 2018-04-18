Weather forces Tigers-Orioles to move up Wednesday's game

News

Weather has wreaked havoc over MLB so far this season, and the Tigers are trying to fight it.

Detroit announced Tuesday that Wednesday night's game against the Orioles has been moved to 1:10 p.m. with inclement weather expected for the evening.



The team announced all paid tickets would be applicable for the time change.


The Tigers have been one of several American League Central teams affected by the poor weather as the Twins, White Sox and Indians have also had several games moved or postponed due to snow and rain.

