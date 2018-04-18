Eagles schedule 2018: Philadelphia set up to avoid Super Bowl hangover

The Eagles will go into the 2018 NFL season as reigning Super Bowl champions. That makes them the most wanted team through every game on their schedule.

It will be tough for Philadelphia to make the NFC playoffs, let alone win the conference again, given their closest competition has reloaded to take aim. The Eagles do, however, benefit from a rather favorable schedule. Looking at last year's records, their opponents combined to go 122-134. That's tied for 13th "easiest" in the NFL.

Here's breaking down how good things look for the Eagles' quest to repeat based on all the games they will play in 2018. Details of Philadelphia's regular-season schedule, including dates and kickoff times, will be added when the NFL makes them available.

Eagles schedule 2018

Eagles preseason schedule

Week 1 Pittsburgh Week 2 at New England Week 3 at Cleveland Week 4 vs. New York Jets

Eagles 2018 home opponents

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings

Eagles 2018 away opponents

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

Toughest tests: The Eagles have to face four playoff teams on the road, including the fellow division-winning Rams, Saints and Jaguars. The NFC East might seem down, but it's always trickier than it appears. Philadelphia came through in many of its close, tough games last season. It will need to do the same to come close to 13-3 in 2018.

Biggest breaks: The Eagles will be favored in every home game, and they draw the rematch of the NFC championship against the Vikings there, too. Getting the Giants and Redskins twice each is a nice built-in divisional advantage. The Eagles also are a much better team than the Colts or Buccaneers.

Bottom line: Philadelphia will have a less comfortable cushion, but it should finish ahead of Dallas in the NFC East again. The Eagles have not lost too much key personnel, and their coaching and experience remains strong to combat the raised stakes. They'll be in the fight for a No. 1 seed in a top-heavy conference. Record prediction: 11-5