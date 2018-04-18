NFL: Buccaneers pick up Winston's fifth-year option

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have extended their commitment to quarterback Jameis Winston, picking up his fifth-year option.

Tampa Bay will pay Winston $20.9 million for the 2019 season, despite a 2017 campaign in which he struggled with injury.

Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, threw for only 3,504 yards in 13 games. He had 19 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.

Still he has been largely solid in his three seasons in the league and posted career highs in completion percentage (63.8) and yards gained per pass attempt (7.9) in 2017.

The Buccaneers went 5-11 in 2017, finishing last in a tough NFC South division, and will look to Winston to take the next step and lead them to a first playoff berth since 2007 next season.