Valero Texas Open picks, sleepers for daily fantasy golf contests

This week the PGA Tour heads back to Texas for the Valero Texas Open, held at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Oaks Course. This is one of the weakest fields that we will see all season, with Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar the clear class of the group. The bottom range of the spectrum is tough this week, making it difficult to feel good about rostering some of the more expensive players in PGA DFS contests. However, in a field so weak, it’s entirely possibly that one of these top guys laps all other potential picks.

TPC San Antonio is a fairly long course at just over 7,400 yards and is going to heavily favor the bombers. All four of the Par 5s are difficult to reach in two, and this event has one of the lowest eagle rates of any course on tour. The difficulty of the Par 5s lead me to targeting Par-4 scoring more than I usually would on a Par-72 layout. Driving distance is a huge benefit this week, but the course is also set up to play firm and fast, which does bring some of the shorter hitters into play, as long as they are able to keep it in the fairway to get some run on their drives.

Weather is also going to play a huge factor this week, and it is going to be imperative to check the wind before lineup lock to check for a tee-time split advantage. We’ve seen entire waves of players be wiped out due to high winds in the morning or afternoon at this event before, and you’ll gain a huge edge if you stack the wave that gets the favorable wind conditions. Even if there doesn’t appear to be a tee-time edge, you’ll still want to target players who can keep their ball flights low and historically play well in the wind.

Key Stats:

Ball Striking

Total Driving

Par 4 Scoring

Valero Texas Open picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)

Top-Tier Targets

Charley Hoffman- $10,900

Hoffman is an autoplay for me at TPC San Antonio every year and is in a great spot this week even at his inflated price of $10,900. He has an elite course history at this event, which included a win here two years ago. Hoffman plays his best at courses that force you to go driver heavy and is one of the best wind players on tour. His game is all rounding into form with finishes of T-14 at the API, T-12 at The Masters, and a T-23 last week at the RBC Heritage, a course that didn’t really fit his game.

Adam Scott - $9,600

Scott is another former winner of this event who is an ideal course fit for what TPC San Antonio will demand. Scott’s ball striking is still among the best in the world, and I’ll trust that ball striking this week despite his horrendous putting form. Scott is well versed at playing well in the wind, and his game seems close to really popping even though his results have been mediocre by his standards. Just don’t follow him on shot tracker to see his missed five-footers and you’ll feel good about rostering Scott by the end of the week.

Mid-Tier Targets

Jimmy Walker - $8,800

Walker is coming off a solid Masters week, and it is really encouraging to see him string together four solid rounds for the first time in a while. Walker won this event back in 2015 and excels on courses where distance and overall driving are key. He also is a guy to look at when scoring will be at a premium, which is something we will certainly see this week, as TPC San Antonio typically plays inside the top-15 most difficult courses on tour year in and year out.

J.B. Holmes - $7,800

Holmes is the type of pure bomber who I want to target this week and is a guy to consider going overweight on in tournaments. He has flashed nice upside here in the past with a finish of T-13 in 2016, and he has the ball striking ability to pop here. Holmes is another guy to target when scoring isn’t going to be really high. He has simply been a cut-maker so far this season since he was in contention at Torrey Pines, but this is an ideal setup for Holmes to play well.

Value Targets

Grayson Murray - $7,300

Murray is one of those guys who no one likes to roster, but Twitter persona aside, he is an excellent value target at a course where he can highlight his excellent ball striking off the tee. Murray is one of the better drivers on tour and has shown nice upside at a few points this season. He is coming off a missed cut at the Heritage, but I’m not going to hold that against him due to his poor course fit at Harbour Town.

Aaron Baddeley - $7,300

Baddeley is one of the few short knockers that you should consider this week. He has excellent course history here with finishes of fifth, T-29, and T-20 the past three years. He is going to put the ball in the fairway off the tee and has a ball flight that will always help him playing well in the wind. He does lean on his putter heavily at this event, which isn’t typical for the field in general, but his excellent track record of success here eases my concerns about the poor course fit.

