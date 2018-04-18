Jim McElwain went from being the head coach at Florida to the wide receivers coach at Michigan within the span of months, but he doesn't seem to be bitter about his demotion.

Jim McElwain: ‘I’m just trying to learn’ as Michigan assistant

McElwain, speaking for the first time since joining Jim Harbaugh's staff, said he is just trying to learn the ropes, but that passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton was making sure the offense was running smoothly.

"I came in to learn and learn what Pep's teaching and to help him in any way I can," McElwain said, via the Detroit Free Press. "He's kind of running it. I'm just here to help him."

McElwain was fired at the end of November by Florida and joined Michigan's staff in February. If the term "coordinator" is added to his title, McElwain likely would be due a pay raise.

MORE:

Florida parts ways coach Jim McElwain after blowout loss

| Florida ends up paying Jim McElwain $7.5 million to go away



However, McElwain isn't focused on that.

"More than anything, I'm just trying to understand the 'what' and 'how' and then maybe over the years of doing this I'll be able to help with (a few things)," McElwain said. "I'm not reinventing it. It's an offense that's here, I'm just trying to learn it."