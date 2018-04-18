NBA fans aren't just trusting the process, they're buying into it, too.

Philadelphia 76ers merchandise a hot seller during 2017-18 NBA season

While what amounts to the league's old guard — the Warriors and Cavaliers and their respective stars — continued to dominate NBA merchandise sales during the 2017-18 season, the 76ers zoomed up the sales charts along with the standings and the Bucks aren't far behind.

Two Philadelphia players, Joel Embiid (No. 8) and Ben Simmons (No. 10) saw their jerseys rank among the top 10 in sales on NBAStore.com during the just-completed regular season, the league announced Tuesday. Neither ranked in the top 15 last season. The 76ers as a whole ranked third behind the Warriors and Cavaliers in overall team sales this season, up from ninth a year ago.

The Bucks, meanwhile, showed up at sixth on the team list this year after not being in the top 10 in 2016-17. That surge in popularity is thanks in large part to Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose online jersey sales ranked behind only three-year leader Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant during the regular season.

NBA jersey sales leaders for 2017-18

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

5. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

8. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

9. James Harden, Houston Rockets

10. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

11. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

12. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

14. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

15. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves







NBA team merchandise sales leaders 2017-18

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Boston Celtics

6. Milwaukee Bucks

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

5. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

8. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

9. James Harden, Houston Rockets

10. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

11. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

12. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

14. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

15. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves





7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. New York Knicks

9. Chicago Bulls

10. Houston Rockets