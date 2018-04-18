Ford’s iconic Mustang is coming to NASCAR's Cup Series in 2019, Ford Performance announced Tuesday.

Ford bringing Mustang to NASCAR Cup Series in 2019

It will mark Ford's fourth Cup Series model in the so-called “modern era” that began in 1972, following the Thunderbird, Taurus and current model Fusion.

“Mustang is a car that is woven into the fabric of our country, and it’s only right that we put it on the track in NASCAR’s most visible series. I can’t wait,” Ford board member Edsel B. Ford II said in a statement.



Pony up! The @FordMustang, the world's best-selling coupe for the third year straight, joins the @MonsterEnergy @NASCAR Cup series in 2019. pic.twitter.com/bQH6a678dv

— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) April 17, 2018



The change affects Ford Performance's six organizations — Wood Brothers Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing, Front Row Motorsports and Go Fas Racing — and 13 teams in the Cup Series.

It's a noteworthy move, too, based on current Cup Series points standings because five of the top six drivers in the Monster Energy Series standings drive Fords, led by Joey Logano who currently sits in second place. Ford has won four of eight 2018 races, with Kevin Harvick winning three straight at one point and Clint Bowyer breaking a 190-race winless streak at Martinsville.

MORE:

NASCAR results at Bristol: Kyle Busch makes late pass to win Food City 500



The move follows Toyota's and Chevrolet's significant changes in body styles over the past two years. Chevy introduced the Camaro ZL1 into the Cup Series this year.

Ford has used the Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2011. The Mustang is still going through initial testing and will be formally submitted to NASCAR for approval this summer, Ford officials said.