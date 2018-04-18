SEC pressured Alabama not to hire Hugh Freeze, report says

The SEC doesn't seem keen to have Hugh Freeze back in its ranks.

According to Al.com, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey put pressure on Alabama coach Nick Saban to not hire High Freeze as a coordinator.

The main reason was Freeze's scandal while he was at Ole Miss, where he used a school-sanctioned phone to call an escort service, among other violations.

According to the report, Freeze and Saban were told of the SEC's decision a few days after Freeze visited Alabama in January. Sankey said it would look bad on the conference if Alabama hired him while Ole Miss was punished for the occurrences under his tenure.

Alabama eventually hired Josh Gattis as co-offensive coordinator and moved Mike Locksley up to offensive coordinator, but Saban was reportedly disappointed at Sankey's stance.