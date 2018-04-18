Bengaluru FC head coach Albert Roca praised his side's efforts that helped them beat Mohun Bagan 4-2 in the semi-final of the Super Cup on Tuesday.

Super Cup 2018: Albert Roca - Great character and talent helped us win

Miku netted a hat trick and Sunil Chhetri scored a stunning goal for the Blues who were reduced to ten men after Nishu Kumar was sent off. Aser Dipanda had given the lead in the first half but the Blues beat the odds in style.

"It happens in football - team thinks that everything is gone and we have nothing to lose. Let's go ahead. We have shown great character and talent. These two things combined to get us a good win."

Bengaluru were off to a shaky start in the second-half with Mohun Bagan posing the right questions in the attacking third. Bagan's efforts bore fruit at the stroke of half-time when Aser Dipanda broke the deadlock.

"First half was equal. They had scored. It was so hot so it wasn't easy for the players. This is football anything can happen. If there's no quality talent or character it can't happen. I am proud of my players. They faced a situation which wasn't easy," said Roca who tweaked his tactics during the game to adapt to in-game scenarios.

"We changed the system. We needed to attack. We had a problem with Juanan during warm-up. Khabra was perhaps not ready as I would like. He is a very good player but he can be in his limits. Dovale came into midfield. Then after the red card, the system changed again.

"Lenny is a good player, did a good job throughout the season. Boithang has also done well. Everyone tries best whenever they are in the first team. Everyone is deserving," said Roca.

The Spaniard also emphasises that the turning point of the game was when Nishu Kumar received a red card for his last-man challenge on Nikhil Kadam at the start of the second-half.

The turning point was when Nishu got the red card. It was the moment when we thought - let's go ahead. Mohun Bagan are a very good team. This happens everywhere in the world.

"I don't want to talk about the decision of another coach. He is a good coach. He must have some thinking," he added when quizzed about his Sankarlal's decision to replace Akram Moghrabi with Rana Gharami who ended up conceding a penalty.

Roca had to introduce Harmanjot Khabra into the starting lineup after Juanan fell sick before the start of the game.

"Juanan was complaining about his ribs for three or four weeks. Today before the game he told me that he won't be able to play. Let's see if he becomes fit ahead of the final. Or else the other players are there to take his place. The best thing about this team is that they never give up," Roca concluded.

