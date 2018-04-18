Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has lashed out at CEO Edwin van der Sar and director of football, Marc Overmars for the club’s poor performance this season.

Overmars, Van der Sar made Ajax 'play sh*t', says goalkeeper Andre Onana

PSV Eindhoven clinched the 2017-18 Dutch top-flight crown after Sunday’s 3-0 defeat of the Amsterdam outfit.

Prior to the game, Erik ten Hag’s side who last won the league title in the 2013-14 season were seven points behind the league leaders and victory at the Philips Stadion would have kept their title hopes alive.

But goals from Gaston Pereiro, Luuk De Jong and Steven Bergwijn extended the margin to ten points with three games remaining in the league, thus crowning the hosts the Dutch top-flight champions.

And the Cameroon international, disappointed by the result, has hit out at the two top executives for making the team 'play shit'.

“That this happens is not only the fault of the manager [Erik ten Hag], because I know that the media will spread negativity about him,” Onana was quoted as saying by Metro Sport.

“Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar, they are all equally responsible for making us play shit. It is the fault of everyone at Ajax, not just that of Ten Hag.”

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old who is reportedly been courted by top European clubs, has indicated his readiness to leave the Amsterdam Arena this summer.

MORE:

Torino's Joel Obi eyes World Cup spot with Nigeria

| Nyom, Onana, Kameni return for Cameroon’s friendly vs. Kuwait

| ‘Sanchez was fantastic for us,’ Ajax’s Onana praises Tottenham's Sanchez

| We must continue the fight for survival – Mainz 05’s Leon Balogun



“I can stay and try to be champion next season, but if something better comes I’ll be away. I think it’s important to look at my own career, I’m ready for my next step with a new challenge,” he added.