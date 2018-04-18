Real Madrid boss Zidane reading little into Vidal blow for Bayern

Bayern Munich have enough strength in depth to prosper even when they are without an "important player" like Arturo Vidal, according to Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Midfielder Vidal is a serious doubt for the semi-final tie between the Champions League heavyweights after suffering a knee injury in training at the weekend.
The Chile international underwent surgery to correct the problem and now faces a race against time to be fit in time for the home leg against Madrid next Wednesday.
"It's a Bayern problem, he's an important player," Zidane - speaking ahead of his side's LaLiga fixture against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday - told a media conference.
"We feel sorry for his injury, but it will not change anything. Bayern is still the same.
"They have a very strong squad, with important players, and they will replace him."
The European champions progressed through to the last four of the competition thanks to a controversial penalty awarded in the closing stages of their quarter-final clash with Juventus.
Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot to seal a dramatic 4-3 aggregate victory after referee Michael Oliver judged Medhi Benatia had bundled over Lucas Vazquez inside the area.
MORE:
Neymar will still be at PSG next season, but I may not be - Emery
| Real Madrid target Donnarumma: My future is in Raiola's hands
| When is the next El Clasico? The date & time of next Real Madrid vs Barcelona match
Zidane once again defended Madrid in his pre-match press conference, adding: "The anti-Real Madrid people always existed. But, in fact, I think there's more and more Real fans day by day.
"In general, I think people respect what we are doing. I am not here to defend Real Madrid everyday, but I must do it when they are unfair [criticisms]."