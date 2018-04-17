The Patriots will be looking for their 10th consecutive division title when they play out their 2018 schedule. When they're not playing the AFC East this season, for the most part they'll be facing the AFC South and NFC North.

Patriots schedule 2018: Nothing keeping New England from old AFC tricks

New England's marquee games remain those against Pittsburgh and Kansas City, their fellow first-place AFC teams from 2017. But it also has couple much-anticipated interconference matchups this season.

Here's looking at all the games on the Patriots' 2018 slate and an early projection of how their season will play out. Details of New England's 2018 regular-season schedule, including dates and kickoff times, will be added when the NFL makes them available.

Patriots schedule 2018

Patriots preseason schedule

Week 1 Washington Week 2 Philadelphia Week 3 at Carolina Week 4 at New York Giants

Patriots 2018 home opponents

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings

Patriots 2018 away opponents

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

Toughest tests: The Jaguars and Steelers present the toughest road games, but Aaron Rodgers' Packers and Kirk Cousins' Vikings will be excellent duels with Tom Brady on his home field. The Texans also gave the Patriots a test with Deshaun Watson in New England last season.

Biggest breaks: The AFC East competition helps the Patriots again, as they should sweep the Bills, Dolphins and Jets. Even though Buffalo made the playoffs last season, it's not the same team this year, and both Miami and New York will be bad again. Taking away New England, the division remains weak.

Bottom line: Talking about the Patriots' record is like a broken record no matter their opponents. The reigning AFC champions face teams that combined for a 124-132 record last season, tied for the 10th easiest strength of schedule in the NFL. New England will roll in another big season with Brady for another No. 1 or No. 2 playoff seed. Record prediction: 13-3