Roberto Firmino's unselfish nature makes him a complete player, according to former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt.

Unselfish Liverpool star Firmino is special, says Kuyt

Brazil international Firmino is enjoying a superb season at Anfield, scoring 25 goals in all competitions and helping the Reds into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

But Kuyt believes there is much more to the former Hoffenheim forward than that, highlighting the way he works for his team-mates as key.

"He has his own style and that makes him special," Kuyt told Liverpool's official website. "That's what I like in players.

"A typical goalscorer or different kind of striker? You see that a lot in Europe, but Firmino has his own style and he has his own speciality; he is scoring great goals but also feeding the players around him.

"He's a great goalscorer but he's also a team player in everything he does. I don't know him quite well, but if I see him playing he just wants to win with the team and he's not the type of player who wants to score for himself.

"That, for me, is the biggest thing about Firmino.

"He's scoring great goals but he's also giving great assists and then you are, in my eyes, a complete player, a great thing for Liverpool.

"I think he's also a very hard worker, he's selfless. I watch almost all the games and I see then he's always giving his all. Sometimes he's not scoring goals or giving assists, but he is always giving his all."