Surgery for Manchester City star Aguero

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has undergone minor knee surgery.

Aguero has scored 30 times in all competitions for newly crowned Premier League champions City despite recently spending a month on the sidelines with a knee problem.

He returned to action as a substitute in the derby defeat to Manchester United on April 7, and was on the receiving end of a rash challenge in the penalty area from Ashley Young that went unpunished by referee Martin Atkinson.

Aguero made another brief cameo appearance during City's vain attempt at a Champions League comeback against Liverpool last week, but manager Pep Guardiola ruled the 29-year-old out of Saturday's 3-1 win over Tottenham, citing Young's challenge as the cause of the injury.

With the top-flight title now secure, he looks set for another period of rehabilitation.

"Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee," Aguero tweeted. "Fully motivated to get back soon to the field."

Aguero did not specify a return date and his condition is arguably of greater concern to Argentina ahead of their World Cup campaign, although the typical period of recovery is approximately one month.

That should afford the forward sufficient time to regain fitness before Jorge Sampaoli's side begin their campaign in Group D against tournament debutants Iceland in Moscow on June 16.

Sampaoli has ample striking options at his disposal but named Aguero in his squad last month at the expense of Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Inter's Mauro Icardi, only for injury to rule the City forward out of friendlies against Italy and Spain.