Joe Staley signs restructured contract with 49ers, report says

The offensive tackle on Tuesday agreed to terms on a restructured contract with the 49ers that will earn him a hefty raise, NFL Media reported.

According to the report, Staley will get a $6.4 million raise to earn $17.4 million over the next two seasons after initially being scheduled to make $11 million combined in 2018 and 2019.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan had hinted that Staley was on the verge of a new deal at the NFL scouting combine.

"It's something that we are considering," Shanahan said in February, via the Sacramento Bee. "We've got to see how this all plays out. … I wish we could overpay everybody. I mean, these guys deserve it in my opinion. What they go through, what they put their bodies through, the pressure that their under. But you also have to do what's right for the organization. You want to do what's right for all of your players."

Staley, 33, has remained in San Francisco since being selected by the Niners in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft and enters the 2018 season as the longest-tenured player on the roster. Despite suggesting he was nearing retirement, the team seems intent on keeping him around while Jimmy Garoppolo continues to get comfortable.