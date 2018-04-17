Nick Mangold took a page out of the Michael Scott playbook to make a special declaration.

Jets' Nick Mangold announces retirement after 11 seasons

The Jets center on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons with New York.

Mangold released a lengthy statement summarizing his thoughts on his decision and thanking those who have supported him throughout his career. Although he was released by New York in February 2017, he'll sign a one-day contract next week to retire a Jet.



I DECLARE RETIREMENNNTTTTTTT!



I will be signing a one day deal with @nyjets next week so I can retire a Jet.



Thank you to all!



J! E! T! S! Jets! Jets! Jets! pic.twitter.com/f7j52ZdIy0

— Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) April 17, 2018



"Everything that happened from pee-wee football to high school football to having the good fortune to play at The Ohio State University molded me for my opportunity to play for the New York Jets," Mangold wrote, in part.

"My biggest regret is not bringing the Lombardi Trophy to New York but, as I retire, I will continue my efforts to bring the Trophy home in a different capacity. I have no idea what that capacity is but I'm sure I will figure something out in the future."

Mangold, 34, was selected out of Ohio State by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He made 164 starts and only missed 12 games, including eight in his final season after suffering an ankle injury in 2016 that landed him on injured reserve.

The decorated veteran earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was named first-team All-Pro twice during his career.