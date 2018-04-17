Unai Emery believes patience is needed at Paris Saint-Germain as it is too early to compare the club with European giants like Bayern Munich and Barcelona - despite winning the Ligue 1 title on Sunday.

Emery: Too soon to compare PSG with Bayern or Barcelona

PSG were rampant as they saw off previous champions Monaco 7-1 at the Parc des Princes, sealing their fifth championship in six years.

But the capital club - formed in 1970 - still trail a number of French clubs in terms of all-time honours, with Emery acknowledging the need for this to change with time.

"PSG are a new club," he told a news conference ahead of facing Caen in the Coupe de France semi-finals. "In the league, we need to consolidate the strength of this team.

"In the other leagues, Bayern has more titles than the others; in Spain, there are Real Madrid and Barca; in Italy, there is Juventus, with AC Milan and Inter.

"In France, PSG now have seven titles - the same as Lyon.

"To consolidate this strength and to have a history as the best team in France, there is need for time and patience. This is a new club with new ideas."

PSG are clear favourites against Caen and look well set to claim the cup - with minnows Les Herbiers and Chambly also in the last four - but Emery says he will pick the best players he has available.

And that could potentially include Marco Verratti as he returns from injury.

"I will choose the players who are the best to play, and then I trust the players on the bench, too," Emery said. "I will make my choice after training."