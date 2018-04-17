Rangers suspend Miller and Wallace ahead of investigation

Rangers have suspended Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace following an alleged disagreement with manager Graeme Murty after Sunday's Old Firm thrashing.

It has been reported that Miller and Wallace confronted Murty after Rangers were beaten 4-0 by bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

And the club have now announced that the pair have been suspended pending an investigation, but did not confirm the nature of the incident.

"Rangers can confirm two players, Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller, have this morning been suspended pending investigation into a team related incident," a statement read on Tuesday.

"The club will make no further comment until this investigation has been completed."

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership, 13 points behind Celtic at the split with five games remaining.