Povetkin promoter hints at imminent Joshua agreement

Anthony Joshua's potential heavyweight unification fight with Deontay Wilder may have to wait even longer, with Alexander Povetkin's promoter saying negotiations with the Briton could be finalised imminently.

Last month, Joshua defeated Joseph Parker to add the WBO strap to his IBF and WBA belts, and he quickly set his sights on big-talking WBC title holder Wilder.

A fight between the two rivals has long-since been mooted, while the returning Tyson Fury is also trying to muscle his way into the picture with Joshua or Wilder.

However, the situation has been complicated somewhat after Povetkin was installed as the WBA's mandatory challenger, although Joshua's potential bout with Wilder to crown an undisputed champion could still take precedence.

Speaking about the chance of Povetkin facing Joshua, the Russian's promoter Vadim Kornilov told Boxing Scene: "Right now the negotiations have been initiated, and I think that within a week everything will be clear.

"The chances for a fight to happen are very high. Alexander really wants this fight, we'll do everything to make it, and Joshua, I think, will not have options to avoid the fight.

"Right now Alexander is not even thinking about fighting anyone else.

"Alexander is one of the most experienced fighters in this weight class. Alexander has faced a lot more experienced opponents than Joshua.

"Povetkin is a top-level fighter who does not need any more experience, he just needs one more opportunity to show what he can do."