Neymar will still be at PSG next season, but I may not be - Emery

Unai Emery is confident Neymar will stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season, despite ongoing reports of interest from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian attacker has been the star in the French capital since making the €222 million move from Barcelona last summer, scoring 20 goals in 20 Ligue 1 games before suffering an injury in March that has sidelined him since.

PSG's elimination from the Champions League by Real Madrid has only added to the suspicion that Neymar wants to unite with the Spanish capital club and will look for a way out this summer.

However, the former Santos star is most likely to stay in France and could return to the field for them this season if his recovery continues smoothly.

"I see Neymar in Paris next season, the Neymar-PSG partnership is going to continue," Emery told Cadena COPE.

"He's happy here, it's normal for other teams to be interested in him.

"I spoke with Neymar two or three weeks ago. The players talk between them and have direct communication with the club, there are specific moments to talk with him. He is recovering and could play a game before the end of the season."

Emery has faced criticism this season for PSG's last-16 exit from the European competition and reports suggest he will leave the club in the close season, despite sealing the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 7-1 win over second-place Monaco.

Although the Spaniard stopped short of admitting he will leave, he admits it is a possibility.

He added: "I do not see myself outside, nor do I see myself within the PSG project. We have not yet sat down to prepare for next season.

"You have to analyse everything in a more global way, the Champions League is the zenith, the football sky. PSG has the desire to reach that, but you have to create a history and strength first in France."