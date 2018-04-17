Jose Mourinho’s threat to drop Paul Pogba from his Manchester United side has been welcomed by Gary Neville, with the £89 million midfielder considered to be “playing at walking pace”.

Neville: It's good if Mourinho drops Pogba... he's playing at walking pace!

The France international appeared to have overcome his recent struggles when producing an inspirational two-goal showing in a derby date with Manchester City.

He was, however, frustratingly anonymous during Sunday's 1-0 defeat to West Brom last time out to once again highlight the inconsistencies in his game which continue to attract criticism.

Mourinho has suggested that he is ready to bench underperforming stars in a midweek Premier League clash with Bournemouth and an FA Cup semi-final date with Tottenham, and Neville believes he would be right to remove the likes of Pogba and Alexis Sanchez from his plans.

Having backed those proposals in a series of posts on social media, the former United defender said on supposed star turns who are not pulling their weight: “You watched them recently!

“If they play hope they play well but you couldn’t argue against Rashford, Martial, Mata, Lingard etc in front of them!”

Neville added on Pogba after having it pointed out that he has previously branded United “a better side” with the Frenchman in it: “Yes but enough is enough!

“He’s playing at walking pace! He can do so much more...”



You watched them recently! If they play hope they play well but you couldn’t argue against Rashford , Martial , Mata , Lingard etc in front of them! https://t.co/DbLaDInmoC

— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 17, 2018





Yes but enough is enough! He’s playing at walking pace! He can do so much more... https://t.co/oemEEoy7iJ

— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 17, 2018



United face Bournemouth in league action on Wednesday, with the Red Devils looking to take advantage of a game in hand on arch-rivals Liverpool and cement a second-place standing.

They will then head to Wembley Stadium on Saturday hoping to dash the FA Cup dreams of Tottenham in what has been their temporary home this season.

It remains to be seen if Pogba and Sanchez will play any part in those contests, be that from the start or stepping off the bench.

Both have spent time among the substitutes of late, with Mourinho having already shown that he is not afraid to make big calls and risk bruising the ego of supposed superstars.

He told reporters when issuing his latest threat: “Rotating is not the right word. If I play a player against Bournemouth and the player is phenomenal, he plays the semi-final.

“So it’s not rotating because rotating looks like a player that plays against Bournemouth is to give a rest to somebody that is going to play against Spurs in the semi-final.

“So the word is not rotation, the word is an opportunity for some people to play and to try to get a place in the team for Spurs. And some of the guys that played on Sunday, they don’t have a place in that team.”

MORE:

Man Utd braced for busy summer as Neville calls on Mourinho to ditch troublemakers

| From the sublime to the ridiculous for Man Utd & Pogba as dire defeat hands title to City

| Pogba challenged by Mourinho after Man Utd derby heroics

| Pogba & Sanchez places under threat for semi-final as Mourinho promises changes



The Portuguese added: “What is the criteria for a manager to choose a team? I only know one criteria, it’s the way you play. That’s the only way I can select players.

“Or do you want me to go for the price they cost? Or their salary? Or their beautiful face? The only way is to go with performance.”