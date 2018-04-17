Barcelona will look to take a step closer to clinching the Liga title when they travel to Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ernesto Valverde's side rebounded from their Champions League elimination by beating Valencia 2-1 at the weekend, a result which means they are 11 points clear at the top with six games left.

The Catalan side are set to make some changes for the game as they allow one eye to drift towards their Copa del Rey final clash against Sevilla at the weekend.

Hosts Celta, meanwhile, come into the match on the back of a defeat, but they will take some confidence from their 2-2 draw against the Blaugrana earlier in the season.

Game Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Date Tuesday, April 17 Time 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV, as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Mina, Vermaelen Midfielders D. Suarez, Coutinho, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Dembele, Alcacer

Valverde has signalled his intention to make some changes ahead of the Copa del Rey final, with Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta missing out through injury.

Ivan Rakitic is also out with a finger injury, but Lucas Digne has been included in the 18-man panel and could play a part.

Potential Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Vermaelen, Umtiti, Alba; Paulinho, Roberto, Coutinho, Dembele; Messi, L. Suarez.

Position Celta Vigo players Goalkeepers Alvarez, Blanco, Sotres, Vieites Defenders Fontas, Mazan, Castro, S. Gomez, Cabral, Roncaglia, Alende, Pampin Midfielders Radoja, Lobotka, Jozabed, Wass, Mendez Forwards M. Gomez, Boye, Aspas, Sisto, Mor, Eckert

Pablo Hernandez and Hugo Mallo will be unavailable for the match as they serve suspensions, but other than that Juan Carlos Unzue has a full squad to choose from.

Potential Celta Vigo starting XI: Alvarez; Roncaglia, S. Gomez, Castro, Cabral; Wass, Lobotka, Mendez; M. Gomez, Sisto, Aspas.

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are favourites to win at odds of 4/6, with Celta Vigo's chances rated 15/4. A draw between the teams is a 16/5 bet.

dabblebet customers can watch and bet on the game if they have a funded or active account. T&Cs apply.

Match Preview

Barcelona can move 14 points clear at the top of La Liga - temporarily at least - with a win over Celta on Tuesday, which would put them within touching distance of the title.

However, they are expecting a difficult game against the Galicians, who have beaten the likes of Sevilla and Real Betis, as well as taking points off Real Madrid and Barca this season.

"We know how tough it will be," Valverde told reporters ahead of the game. "Celta have been playing well at home and they play well against teams in the top half of the table."

MORE:

'Lenglet could play for Barcelona' - Montella

| Iniesta's Barcelona departure 'not certain yet' - Valverde

| Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Celta Vigo

| When is the next El Clasico? The date & time of next Real Madrid vs Barcelona match



Having played Valencia on Saturday and with a cup final to come this weekend, the Blaugrana boss is set to rotate his squad, meaning Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be used sparingly.

That doesn't mean they will be taking the game lightly though, as they attempt to continue their record-breaking unbeaten campaign in the Primera Division.