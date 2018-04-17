Joel Embiid has vented his frustration at his continued absence during the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff series against the Miami Heat.

I'm tired of being babied! - Frustrated Sixers star Embiid itching to make playoffs impact

The star center fractured an orbital bone on March 28, although he has trained with the Sixers on a limited basis after being fitted with a protective mask.

Embiid missed the Sixers' 130-103 rout in Game 1, though, and was again kept on the sideline as the Heat levelled the series at 1-1 on Monday with a 113-103 triumph.

The 24-year-old posted on his Instagram story after the game, writing: "F****** sick and tired of being babied."

He later elaborated in an interview with ESPN to say: "I promised the city the playoffs and I'm not on the court and I may not be on Thursday either.

"I wish more than anything that I was out there. I just want the green light to play."

There has been hope that Embiid will return for Game 3, and coach Brett Brown insists he has no issues with his player publicly airing his annoyance.

"He just wants to play basketball. He wants to be with his team. He wants to play in front of the fans, and he wants to see this through," he said after the defeat.

"And when he's not able to do that, he gets frustrated, and we respect his frustration. It's born out of competitiveness, and it's born out of him wanting to be with his team."