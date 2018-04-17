Novak Djokovic insists his personal relationship with Andre Agassi remains strong and that he can call the American for advice at "any time".

I can call him any day - Djokovic can still rely on Agassi advice

Agassi was mentoring 12-time grand slam champion Djokovic on an informal basis, but the partnership came to an end after a disappointing run of results that included second-round exits in the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic also went his separate ways with Radek Stepanek – who had only joined his backroom team in December 2017 – and is linking up with long-term coach Marian Vajda at the Monte Carlo Masters, where he started with a dominant 6-0 6-1 win over Dusan Lajovic on Monday.

Despite the split, 30-year-old Djokovic remains grateful for Agassi's mentorship and says he can still count on his wisdom.

"I can call him any day to speak with him, ask for tips and advice, or share something," Djokovic said.

"The last eight or nine months with Andre was just amazing with the amount of things that I've learned, not just about tennis but life in general. For that I'm very grateful."

On the split he added: "We just decided that it's better to part ways because both sides did feel that that it was best for me and for them.

"We didn't have any contract. He was not working with me officially. He was helping me out. He was really genuinely wanting to help and to give me advice and to share his experience with me."