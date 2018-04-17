Bryce Harper is off to a red-hot start in the 2018 MLB season, and this feat is just the latest eye-popping occurance for the Washington Nationals outfielder.

Baseball star hits insane home run with broken bat

With two out in the top of the first inning against the Mets, Harper took the first pitch of the at-bat and sent it into the stands 124 metres away.

To make it even more impressive, he did so while snapping the bat in half.

Hitting the skin off the ball is a pretty wild occurance but it's not totally unheard of in baseball.

Breaking your bat in two though, is extremely rare.

To make the home run even crazier, according to 'Statcast' it was longer than his season average to this point.

And it was just another thing to add to the already impressive April Harper is having.

Coming into Monday night, the Washington outfielder and former MVP was batting an even .300 with seven homers, 14 RBI and and OPS of 1.219.

with agencies