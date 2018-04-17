Maria Sharapova has committed to playing in this year's Silicon Valley Classic, in what will be the tournament's first staging in San Jose.

Sharapova signs up for Silicon Valley Classic

Previously known as the Stanford Classic, the event announced it will have a new home in the Bay Area in 2018 at San Jose University.

And former world number one Sharapova has signed up as part of her preparations for the final grand slam of the year at the US Open.

"I am excited to return to the Bay Area for the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic," Sharapova said.

"I always enjoy playing in California. The region has tremendous tennis fans, and I can't wait to see the tournament's new venue in San Jose."

Sharapova reached the 2010 final of the tournament, where she was beaten by Victoria Azarenka.

Defending champion Madison Keys and last year's losing finalist CoCo Vandeweghe have already signed up to play at the tournament, which begins on July 30.

Sharapova has had a disappointing year to date, losing in round three of the Australian Open before going on to lose her opening matches in Doha and Indian Wells, while a forearm injury saw her miss Miami.