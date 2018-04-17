Egypt's greatest player ever Salah ready for 'next level' with Real Madrid - Mido

Mohamed Salah is ready for the 'next level' with a move to Real Madrid, according to former Egypt international Ahmed Mido.

On the back of a summer move to Liverpool from Italian outfit AS Roma, Salah has taken to life at Anfield by storm.

He is on the verge of leading Jurgen Klopp's side to this season's Uefa Champions League final, with their case for a top-four finish in the English Premier League still strong.

The 25-year-old has been able to help the Reds achieve the successes via his massive contributions in the final third.

On Saturday, his goal in the Reds' 3-0 win over Bournemouth made him the eighth player to reach the 30-goal mark in the English top-flight history, also eclipsing Didier Drogba's record as the highest goalscoring African in a season in the league.

Overall, he has bagged 40 efforts across all competitions this term and he is one of the favourites to clinch the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

And Mido, swayed by his countryman's irrepressible form, believes the forward is ready for a move to Spain's capital, and would provide Zinedine Zidane with the much-needed solution to his rather underwhelming forward line.

“Real Madrid want him, and we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2," Mido told DMC .

“I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to jump to the next level. Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths."

One of Salah's many feats this term has been helping Egypt return to the World Cup after a 28-year hiatus, and the former Ajax striker considers him as the north African country's greatest player ever.

“I know many people will disagree with this, but in my opinion, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the history of Egyptian football."