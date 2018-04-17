AFC Champions League 2018: Group Stage Matchday Six Preview: East Zone

Matchday Six of the AFC Champions League 2018 is all set to start on Tuesday in the East Zone. Here is a look at what awaits us this week:

GROUP E

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (KOR) v Kitchee SC (HKG)

South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai welcome Hong Kong's Kitchee SC on Wednesday. Jeonbuk Hyundai have already qualified for the knockout stages while Kitchee SC are eliminated already. The visitors are placed bottom of the group and will look to climb to third at least while Jeonbuk need to equal the result of Tianjin Quanjian to clinch top spot.

Venue: Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju

Kick-off: April 18, 20:00 UTC+9

Tianjin Quanjian (CHN) v Kashiwa Reysol (JPN)

China's Tianjin Quanjian are set to host Japan's Kashiwa Reysol on Wednesday. Kashiwa, who have had a disappointing campaign, have nothing but pride to play for while Tianjin will be looking to leapfrog Jeonbuk Hyundai and clinch top spot. But for that Jeonbuk needs to lose and Tianjin needs to win.

Venue: Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium, Tianjin

Kick-off: April 18, 19:00 UTC+8

GROUP F

Kawasaki Frontale (JPN) v Ulsan Hyundai (KOR)

Kawasaki Frontale are at home to South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on Wednesday in what is ultimately a dead rubber. Kawasaki are out of the reckoning for a knockout spot while Ulsan have already qualified. The South Korean side are assured of second place and will be looking to end the group stages with a win.

Venue: Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium, Kawasaki

Kick-off: April 18, 19:00 UTC+9

Melbourne Victory (AUS) v Shanghai SIPG (CHN)

Group winners Shanghai SIPG travel to Australia to take on Melbourne Victory on Wednesday. Once again, this is a dead rubber given that Shanghai are assured of the top spot while Melbourne have crashed out. All the Chinese outfit will want is to finish the group stages on a high.

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Kick-off: April 18, 20:00 UTC+10

GROUP G

Guangzhou Evergrande (CHN) v Cerezo Osaka (JPN)

China's Guangzhou Evergrande welcome Japan's Cerezo Osaka on Tuesday in what is a crucial Champions League Group G clash. Guangzhou, placed top with nine points, and Cerezo, placed second with eight points, know that a win is enough to propel them to the knockout stages. While even a draw suffices for Guangzhou, it would leave the Japanese team dependent on the result between Buriram United and Jeju United.

Venue: Tianhe Stadium, Guangzhou

Kick-off: April 17, 19:00 UTC+8

Jeju United (KOR) v Buriram United (THA)

Thailand's Buriram United travel to South Korea to take on Jeju United on Tuesday. The Thai side are third on the table with six points but a win is paramount for their chances of progression. The Thai champions boast a better head-to-head record against Cerezo so victory, coupled with a draw or defeat for the J.League side, would see Buriram advance. If Guangzhou and Buriram end on the same points, goal difference will decide their fate.

Venue: Jeju World Cup Stadium, Jeju

Kick-off: April 17, 20:00 UTC+9

GROUP H

Sydney FC (AUS) v Shanghai Shenhua (CHN)

Sydney FC are at home to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday. The A-League side are third on the table with five points and a win could see them progress if Suwon Bluewings lose or draw their game. Shanghai Shenhua, on the other hand, are already eliminated and will not have much motivation to make a game out of this.

Venue: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off: April 17, 20:00 UTC+10

Kashima Antlers (JPN) v Suwon Samsung Bluewings (KOR)

Japan's Kashima Antlers welcome Suwon Bluewings on Tuesday. The Japanese side have already qualified and a draw or a win will guarantee them top spot. Suwon, on the other hand, have to go for a win. If Sydney FC win their game, any result less than a win will see the South Koreans knocked out.

Venue: Kashima Soccer Stadium, Kashima

Kick-off: April 17, 19:00 UTC+9





