Netball NZ promises robust review

An independent review to be held into the Silver Ferns' worst performance at a Commonwealth Games will be "robust and thorough", Netball New Zealand says.

It will begin after the players have completed a two-week break and the findings will be presented to the board in early June.

New Zealand, who had been in every final since netball became a Games sport in 1998, missed out on the medals on the Gold Coast during a campaign that included a shock loss to Malawi.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie says the Silver Ferns' fourth place finish after their defeat to Jamaica in the bronze-medal match was "not good enough".

"We accept that this is the latest loss in a series of performances that were far from the best we have come to expect from one of New Zealand's leading sports teams," she said.

Wyllie said the review would be lead by "an independent expert".

"In order for this to be run in a robust and thorough manner, this will take time.

"We will leave no stone unturned in the review."

Coach Janine Southby has taken plenty of the flak for the Silver Ferns' failure to reach the podium on the Gold Coast.

But Wyllie said: 'Without pre-empting the findings, we do not believe responsibility rests on any one person, or event.

"There are usually a range of factors in sport as to why a team isn't performing at the expected level."

Southby took over in November 2015 and the Silver Ferns have since managed a win record of just over 50 per cent.

She said after the Games tournament that she wouldn't be rushing into any quick decisions on her future.