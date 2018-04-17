The Cincinnati Reds ended an eight-game losing streak in MLB on Monday.

Reds end losing streak with scoring outburst against Brewers

Cincinnati went into Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with little confidence and few positive results this season, but that all changed.

The Reds started quickly with three runs in the second inning, and then really poured things on with six runs in the sixth inning en route to a 10-4 victory.

Billy Hamilton led the Reds with two hits, two runs scored, three RBIs and a walk. Known as a base-stealing specialist, Hamilton has become more well-rounded during the last two seasons.

The Reds have some solid pieces with Joey Votto and Adam Duvall providing power and Hamilton and Jose Peraza adding speed. Raisel Iglesias has turned into an elite closer, but Cincinnati's rotation and depth issues will likely play a factor all season.

YANKEES ON FIRE

Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius powered New York to a 12-1 win over the Marlins. Gregorius went two for four with two home runs, three runs and RBIs and a walk. Sanchez collected three hits and three RBIs, while Judge smashed his fourth home run of the season and had two RBIs.

POOR PEREZ

Rangers starter Martin Perez got blasted for seven earned runs off of 10 hits in just four innings of work in an 8-4 loss to the Rays. He fell to 1-2 this season, as the Rangers dropped to 6-12.

HARPER HITS HOME RUN

Bryce Harper hit a broken-bat home run.

The home run was Harper's eight of the season, which is just one less than his career-high nine in April. He helped the Nationals to an 8-6 win over the Mets.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 12-1 Miami Marlins



Colorado Rockies 6-2 Pittsburgh Pirates



Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 Texas Rangers



Washington Nationals 8-6 New York Mets



Atlanta Braves 2-1 Philadelphia Phillies



Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Milwaukee Brewers



Seattle Mariners 2-1 Houston Astros



Los Angeles Dodgers 10-3 San Diego Padres



Oakland Athletics 8-1 Chicago White Sox

INDIANS AT TWINS

It will be something for the Twins to even play in a game again after massive snow ruined their series against the White Sox last weekend. These two teams looked primed for a tight race in the American League Central, and this series could help the Indians maintain momentum after thrashing the Tigers.