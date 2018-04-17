News

Joel Embiid expresses frustration on Instagram after 76ers loss

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The 76ers lost a tough one, 113-103, to the Heat in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, and star center Joel Embiid was not happy about it.

After the game, Embiid expressed his frustration at not being on the court via his Instagram account.




In his postgame press conference, Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown responded to the post.



The 76ers center was ruled out for Game 2 on Sunday despite clearing the NBA's concussion protocol. He is still recovering from an orbital bone fracture in his left eye, suffered just before the end of the regular season.

Embiid was expected to miss Game 1 of the series — in which the Sixers routed the Heat 130-103 — but with a protective mask, he had an outside chance of participating in Game 2.

Before Game 1, Embiid said he felt healthy enough to play.

"If it was my decision, I would play, but I can't get back out on the court if I don't have the OK from them," Embiid told ESPN on Saturday. "But everything has been going well. I've been able to do everything. And I feel great. So we got a pretty good chance for Game 2 or Game 3. We gonna see how it feels in the next couple of days."

Embiid is no stranger to the social media world, as he is known for posts that poke fun at opponents. This time, though, it appears frustration got the best of him.

