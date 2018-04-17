As expected, Aaron Donald did not show up for Monday's voluntary offseason workouts with the Rams, and the Los Angeles Times reports he's unlikely to report for the nine-week program as he continues to seek a new contract.

Aaron Donald once again absent at voluntary offseason workout

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year also skipped all of last year's voluntary workouts, was a no-show for mandatory minicamp drills, and then held out from training camp.

The defensive lineman is in the fifth and final year of his rooke contract, which will pay him $6.9 million. That's obviously far below Donald's current market value, and he's thought to be eyeing a deal north of $20 million per year. While the Rams have expressed an interest in signing him long term, there is still no deal.

Rams general manager Les Snead told the Times the team and Donald have a "timeline" for working out an extension.

"The goal is still the same. Make Aaron Donald a Ram for a long, long time," Snead said.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters he knows Donald is doing his part to stay in shape on his own.

"With respect to Aaron, we feel really good about where we're at with that dialogue," McVay said. "This is a voluntary offseason program. You know he's a guy that's going to work hard on his off time, and that's kind of where we're at. We feel good about everything that's going on with that."