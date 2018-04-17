Bryce Harper is off to a red-hot start in 2018 and Monday night's feat is just the latest eye-popping occurance for the Nationals outfielder.

WATCH: Bryce Harper smacks a broken bat home run vs. Mets

With two down in the top of the first inning against the Mets, Harper took the first pitch of the at-bat and sent it into the stands. To make it even more impressive; he did so while snapping the bat in half.

Take a look for yourself.



Benny "The Jet" busted the guts out of a baseball...



Roy Hobbs had light-tower power...



Bryce Harper hit a 406-ft BROKEN BAT home run. pic.twitter.com/v1ReLAklGM

— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 16, 2018



Hitting the skin off the ball is a pretty wild occurance but it's not totally unheard of in baseball. Breaking your bat in two though, is extremely rare, and something that might have happened just once before .

To make the home run even crazier, according to Statcast it was longer than his season average to this point.



Bryce Harper's HR traveled 406 feet (via Statcast) despite his bat literally snapping in half.



That's farther than his average HR distance this season entering the night (401 feet).

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 16, 2018



And it was just another thing to add to the already impressive April Harper is having.



Bryce Harper HR gives Nationals 1-0 lead in 1st inning at Mets.



Harper's 8 HR this season are 1 shy of matching his most ever by the end of April (hit 9 in 2013, 2016 & 2017).

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 16, 2018



Coming into Monday night, the Washington outfielder and former MVP was batting an even .300 with seven homers, 14 RBI and and OPS of 1.219.