News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ricciardo targets two-year F1 contract
Ricciardo's shock revelation in deal demands

WATCH: Bryce Harper smacks a broken bat home run vs. Mets

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Bryce Harper is off to a red-hot start in 2018 and Monday night's feat is just the latest eye-popping occurance for the Nationals outfielder.

WATCH: Bryce Harper smacks a broken bat home run vs. Mets

WATCH: Bryce Harper smacks a broken bat home run vs. Mets

With two down in the top of the first inning against the Mets, Harper took the first pitch of the at-bat and sent it into the stands. To make it even more impressive; he did so while snapping the bat in half.

Take a look for yourself.



Hitting the skin off the ball is a pretty wild occurance but it's not totally unheard of in baseball. Breaking your bat in two though, is extremely rare, and something that might have happened just once before .

To make the home run even crazier, according to Statcast it was longer than his season average to this point.



And it was just another thing to add to the already impressive April Harper is having.



Coming into Monday night, the Washington outfielder and former MVP was batting an even .300 with seven homers, 14 RBI and and OPS of 1.219.

Back To Top