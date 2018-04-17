Japan's Yuki Kawauchi and American Desiree Linden got to add their names to the list of Boston Marathon winners in 2018.

Boston Marathon: All-time men's, women's winners

Kawauchi became the first Japanese men's winner since 1987 and Linden became the first woman to win from the U.S. since 1985.

MORE: Kawauchi and Linden prevail in Boston

The Boston Marathon is the longest running marathon in the world. It's been held annually since 1897. The first 69 years of the race were run by only men, with women starting to unofficially compete in 1966, then officially in 1972. The race, held on Patriots Day in the greater metro area of Boston, is also the first to incorporate a wheelchair division, starting in 1975.

Clarence DeMar holds the record for most men's wins with seven while Catherine Ndereba has the most women's wins with four.

Below is the all-time list of men's and women's winners of the Boston Marathon.

Boston Marathon: All-time winners

Men

Year Winner Country Time 1897 John J. McDermott United States 2:55:10 1898 Ronald J. MacDonald Canada 2:42:00 1899 Lawrence Brignolia United States 2:54:38 1900 John Caffery Canada 2:39:44 1901 John Caffery Canada 2:29:23 1902 Sammy Mellor United States 2:43:12 1903 John Lorden United States 2:41:29 1904 Michael Spring United States 2:38:04 1905 Frederick Lorz United States 2:38:25 Women 1974 Miki Gorman United States 2:47:11 1906 Tim Ford United States 2:45:45 1907 Thomas Longboat Canada 2:24:24 1908 Thomas Morrissey United States 2:25:43 1909 Henri Renaud United States 2:53:36 1910 Fred Cameron Canada 2:28:52 1911 Clarence DeMar United States 2:21:39 1912 Michael J. Ryan United States 2:21:18 1913 Fritz Carlson United States 2:25:14 1914 James Duffy Canada 2:25:14 1915 Edouard Fabre Canada 2:31:41 1916 Arthur Roth United States 2:27:16 1917 Bill Kennedy United States 2:28:37 1918 Camp Devens relay team United States 2:29:53 1919 Carl Linder United States 2:29:13 1920 Peter Trivoulides Greece 2:29:31 1921 Frank Zuna United States 2:18:57 1922 Clarence DeMar United States 2:18:10 1923 Clarence DeMar United States 2:23:47 1924 Clarence DeMar United States 2:29:40 1925 Charles Mellor United States 2:33:00 1926 Johnny Miles Canada 2:25:40 1927 Clarence DeMar United States 2:40:22 1928 Clarence DeMar United States 2:37:07 1929 Johnny Miles Canada 2:33:08 1930 Clarence DeMar United States 2:34:48 1931 James Henigan United States 2:46:45 1932 Paul de Bruyn Germany 2:33:36 1933 Leslie S. Pawson United States 2:31:01 1934 Dave Komonen Canada 2:32:53 1935 John A. Kelley United States 2:32:07 1936 Ellison Brown United States 2:33:40 1937 Walter Young Canada 2:33:20 1938 Leslie S. Pawson United States 2:35:34 1939 Ellison Brown United States 2:28:51 1940 Gerard Cote Canada 2:28:28 1941 Leslie S. Pawson United States 2:30:38 1942 Joe Smith United States 2:26:51 1943 Gerard Cote Canada 2:28:25 1944 Gerard Cote Canada 2:31:50 1945 John A. Kelley United States 2:30:40 1946 Stylianos Kyriakides Greece 2:29:27 1947 Suh Yun-bok South Korea 2:25:39 1948 Gerard Cote Canada 2:31:02 1949 Gosta Leandersson Sweden 2:31:50 1950 Ham Kee-Yong South Korea 2:32:39 1951 Shigeki Tanaka Japan 2:27:45 1952 Doroteo Flores Guatemala 2:31:53 1953 Keizo Yamada Japan 2:18:51 1954 Veikko Karvonen Finland 2:20:39 1955 Hideo Hamamura Japan 2:18:22 1956 Antti Viskari Finland 2:14:14 1957 John J. Kelley United States 2:20:05 1958 Franjo Mihalic Yugoslavia 2:25:54 1959 Eino Oksanen Finland 2:22:42 1960 Paavo Kotila Finland 2:20:54 1961 Eino Oksanen Finland 2:23:39 1962 Eino Oksanen Finland 2:23:48 1963 Aurele Vandendriessche Belgium 2:18:58 1964 Aurele Vandendriessche Belgium 2:19:59 1965 Morio Shigematsu Japan 2:16:33 1966 Kenji Kimihara Japan 2:17:11 1967 Dave McKenzie New Zealand 2:15:45 1968 Amby Burfoot United States 2:22:17 1969 Yoshiaki Unetani Japan 2:13:49 1970 Ron Hill United Kingdom 2:10:30 1971 Alvaro Mejia Colombia 2:18:45 1972 Olavi Suomalainen Finland 2:15:39 1973 Jon Anderson United States 2:16:03 1974 Neil Cusack Ireland 2:13:39 1975 Bill Rodgers United States 2:09:55 1976 Jack Fultz United States 2:20:19 1977 Jerome Drayton Canada 2:14:46 1978 Bill Rodgers United States 2:10:13 1979 Bill Rodgers United States 2:09:27 1980 Bill Rodgers United States 2:12:11 1981 Toshihiko Seko Japan 2:09:26 1982 Alberto Salazar United States 2:08:52 1983 Greg Meyer United States 2:09:00 1984 Geoff Smith United Kingdom 2:10:34 1985 Geoff Smith United Kingdom 2:14:05 1986 Robert de Castella Australia 2:07:51 1987 Toshihiko Seko Japan 2:11:50 1988 Ibrahim Hussein Kenya 2:08:43 1989 Abebe Mekonnen Ethiopia 2:09:06 1990 Gelindo Bordin Italy 2:08:19 1991 Ibrahim Hussein Kenya 2:11:06 1992 Ibrahim Hussein Kenya 2:08:14 1993 Cosmas Ndeti Kenya 2:09:33 1994 Cosmas Ndeti Kenya 2:07:15 1995 Cosmas Ndeti Kenya 2:09:22 1996 Moses Tanui Kenya 2:09:15 1997 Lameck Aguta Kenya 2:10:34 1998 Moses Tanui Kenya 2:07:34 1999 Joseph Chebet Kenya 2:09:52 2000 Elijah Lagat Kenya 2:09:47 2001 Lee Bong-Ju South Korea 2:09:43 2002 Rodgers Rop Kenya 2:09:02 2003 Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot Kenya 2:10:11 2004 Timothy Cherigat Kenya 2:10:37 2005 Hailu Negussie Ethiopia 2:11:44 2006 Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot Kenya 2:07:14 2007 Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot Kenya 2:14:13 2008 Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot Kenya 2:07:45 2009 Deriba Merga Ethiopia 2:08:42 2010 Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot Kenya 2:05:52 2011 Geoffrey Mutai Kenya 2:03:02 2012 Wesley Korir Kenya 2:12:40 2013 Lelisa Desisa Benti Ethiopia 2:10:22 2014 Meb Keflezighi United States 2:08:37 2015 Lelisa Desisa Benti Ethiopia 2:09:17 2016 Lemi Berhanu Hayle Ethiopia 2:12:45 2017 Geoffrey Kirui Kenya 2:09:37 2018 Yuki Kawauchi Japan 2:15:58

Women

1905 Frederick Lorz United States 2:38:25

1974 Miki Gorman United States 2:47:11

Year Winner Country Time 1966 Bobbi Gibb United States 3:21:40 1967 Bobbi Gibb United States 3:27:17 1968 Bobbi Gibb United States 3:30:00 1969 Sara Mae Berman United States 3:22:46 1970 Sara Mae Berman United States 3:05:07 1971 Sara Mae Berman United States 3:08:30 1972 Nina Kuscsik United States 3:10:26 1973 Jacqueline Hansen United States 3:05:59 1905 Frederick Lorz United States 2:38:25 Women 1974 Miki Gorman United States 2:47:11 1975 Liane Winter West Germany 2:42:24 1976 Kim Merritt United States 2:47:10 1977 Miki Gorman United States 2:48:33 1978 Gayle Barron United States 2:44:52 1979 Joan Benoit United States 2:35:15 1980 Rosie Ruiz* Cuba 2:31:56 1980 Jacqueline Gareau Canada 2:34:28 1981 Allison Roe New Zealand 2:26:46 1982 Charlotte Teske West Germany 2:29:33 1983 Joan Benoit United States 2:22:43 1984 Lorraine Moller New Zealand 2:29:28 1985 Lisa Larsen Weidenbach United States 2:34:06 1986 Ingrid Kristiansen Norway 2:24:55 1987 Rosa Mota Portugal 2:25:21 1988 Rosa Mota Portugal 2:24:30 1989 Ingrid Kristiansen Norway 2:24:33 1990 Rosa Mota Portugal 2:25:24 1991 Wanda Panfil Poland 2:24:18 1992 Olga Markova Russia 2:23:43 1993 Olga Markova Russia 2:25:27 1994 Uta Pippig Germany 2:21:45 1995 Uta Pippig Germany 2:25:11 1996 Uta Pippig Germany 2:27:12 1997 Fatuma Roba Ethiopia 2:26:23 1998 Fatuma Roba Ethiopia 2:23:21 1999 Fatuma Roba Ethiopia 2:23:25 2000 Catherine Ndereba Kenya 2:26:11 2001 Catherine Ndereba Kenya 2:23:53 2002 Margaret Okayo Kenya 2:20:43 2003 Svetlana Zakharova Russia 2:25:19 2004 Catherine Ndereba Kenya 2:24:27 2005 Catherine Ndereba Kenya 2:25:12 2006 Rita Jeptoo Kenya 2:23:38 2007 Lidiya Grigoryeva Russia 2:29:18 2008 Dire Tune Ethiopia 2:25:25 2009 Salina Kosgei Kenya 2:32:16 2010 Teyba Erkesso Ethiopia 2:26:11 2011 Caroline Kilel Kenya 2:22:36 2012 Sharon Cherop Kenya 2:31:50 2013 Rita Jeptoo Kenya 2:26:25 2014 Rita Jeptoo* Kenya 2:18:57 2014 Bizunesh Deba Ethiopia 2:19:59 2015 Caroline Rotich Kenya 2:24:55 2016 Atsede Baysa Ethiopia 2:29:19 2017 Edna Kiplagat Kenya 2:21:52 2018 Desiree Linden United States 2:39:54

(*) denotes disqualification