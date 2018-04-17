The Toronto Blue Jays' Monday game against the Kansas City Royals was cancelled because of damage to the Rogers Centre roof.

Blue Jays-Royals cancelled by roof damage from falling ice

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Falling ice forced Toronto police on Monday to close CN Tower, according to the Toronto Star, which added that the ice caused a hole in the Rogers Centre's retractable roof above right field, and that snow was on the playing field inside.

The story is only the latest in an odd April in which 22 games, including Monday's Patriots Day game in Boston between the Orioles and Red Sox, have been postponed in the young season, the most in April – with two weeks to go in the month – since 26 were postponed in 2007, USA Today noted.

The Royals' home game Sunday against the Angels also was postponed because of weather.